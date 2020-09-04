Biden reveals he's been tested for coronavirus

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask



President Donald Trump has mocked his Democratic rival for letting his maskhang off his ear when he delivers speeches. Speaking to rally-goers inPennsylvania, Mr Trump said: "Did you ever see a man who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 14 hours ago

Pollster Frank Luntz: Biden's lead is significant but not insurmountable for Trump



Larry talks with pollster Frank Luntz about campaign 2020, Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump and why Luntz believes the president can still pull off a win. Plus, Kamala Harris' impact on the.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:59 Published 16 hours ago