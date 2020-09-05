Global  
 

One News Page

Trump 2020 campaign spokesman blasts report Trump disparaged American war dead as 'fake'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Atlantic magazine's recent report claiming President Trump described an American World War I cemetery in France as being "filled with losers" and referred to American war dead as "suckers" is "fake," Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told "The Story" Friday.
