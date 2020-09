You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris



President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources ‘Anti-American Propaganda’: Trump Administration To End Critical Race Theory Training At Federal Agencies The trainings ‘engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce‘

Daily Caller 12 hours ago



Chris Rufo calls on Trump to end critical race theory ' cult indoctrination' in federal government President Trump should end the widespread practice of indoctrinating federal employees with left-wing ideas, Discovery Institute Research Fellow Chris...

FOXNews.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this