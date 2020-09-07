Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: 'Very Happy' Former Kelly Aide Denied Atlantic Story

Newsmax Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump Monday told reporters he is "very happy" that former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes, who had worked under Gen. John Kelly, denied a report that he'd called fallen military members "losers.""Who would say a thing like that?" Trump said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump called dead U.S. troops

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report 02:16

 [NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, labelled as "disgusting" if true. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him [Video]

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine. According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published
Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' [Video]

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket [Video]

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

When First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children separated from their parents at the US-Mexican border, her choice of outfit raised eyebrows. On the back of Mrs. Trump's jacket was written 'I..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this