Georgia Reveals Double Voting Cases But No Evidence Of Malign Intentions Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 1,000 people voted twice in the state's elections this year, but said he had no evidence they weren't honest mistakes. The state is investigating. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this