McConnell accuses Democrats of playing 'Goldilocks' games with coronavirus relief
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday accused Democrats of playing "Goldilocks games" with coronavirus relief to struggling Americans by refusing to agree to any bill until it was just right.
