|
Woodward book: Trump privately called COVID-19 ‘deadly’ early on, boasted of secret weapons system
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
President Trump privately told The Washington Post's Bob Woodward back in February that the emerging novel coronavirus was "deadly" -- speaking in more dire terms than he was publicly at the time -- according to an account of Woodward's new book which also said Trump boasted of building a secret weapons system.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this