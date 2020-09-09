Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woodward book: Trump privately called COVID-19 ‘deadly’ early on, boasted of secret weapons system

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
President Trump privately told The Washington Post's Bob Woodward back in February that the emerging novel coronavirus was "deadly" -- speaking in more dire terms than he was publicly at the time -- according to an account of Woodward's new book which also said Trump boasted of building a secret weapons system. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Continues to Tell Supporters to Vote Twice in November Election

Trump Continues to Tell Supporters to Vote Twice in November Election 01:00

 Earlier this week, President Donald Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to challenge the mail-in system by voting twice.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test the election system by voting twice [Video]

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test the election system by voting twice

President Trump suggested that voters in North Carolina should test the state's election system by voting once by mail, then a second time in person.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
The Secret to Getting Everything Done this Year! [Video]

The Secret to Getting Everything Done this Year!

School is starting, and fall is upon us which means the lazy days of summer are over and the routines are back in action! If you are like most people, even a routine won't help if you don't have..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:38Published
Taxpayers Keep Funding Trump’s Businesses [Video]

Taxpayers Keep Funding Trump’s Businesses

A new Washington Post report found that the Trump Organization is charging the Secret Service huge fees for the president’s getaways and taxpayers get the bills.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this