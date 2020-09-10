Global  
 

Trump defends coronavirus response after Woodward interview audio published: 'I don't want to scare people'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
President Trump defended comments he made earlier this year about the coronavirus pandemic in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, telling Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday that he wanted to "show a calmness."
 The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the presidential election with the publishing of audio tapes where President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward the virus was more deadly than what he was saying in public. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry has more details from The White House.

