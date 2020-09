You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize



A Norwegian MP said he nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel PeacePrize for his efforts in the Middle East. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 13 hours ago Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize



A Norwegian MP has said he has nominated US president Donald Trump for theNobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 21 hours ago Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize



A Norwegian politician has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this