Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's forthcoming book, titled "Rage." The new excerpts contain several revelations about the president's attitudes toward the coronavirus, systemic racism and more. One major finding: President Trump discussed the coronavirus' severity with Woodward in early February, even as he was publicly downplaying the outbreak. John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the implications.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book 04:18

 President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes [Video]

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump denying he knowingly downplayed threat of COVID-19 as heard in Bob Woodward interview recordings (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic' [Video]

President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic'

A new book suggests that President Trump understood the threats of the coronavirus even as he told the nation it was no worse than the seasonal flu.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump admits deliberately minimising coronavirus in bombshell book

 Trump told veteran journalist Bob Woodward: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."
The Age Also reported by •CBS NewsDeutsche Welle

Bob Woodward’s Net Worth: How Rich Is “The Washington Post” Journalist

 Bob Woodward, one of the two journalists who broke the Watergate scandal of the Nixon era, has published a second book, Rage, that covers the Trump...
Earn The Necklace

Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the...
CBS News


Tweets about this