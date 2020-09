Trump renews Cuomo feud: 'One of the WORST governors' Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

President Trump on Thursday slammed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “one of the worst governors ” in the country, criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Empire State. 👓 View full article

