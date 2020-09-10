Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Dies at 82

VOA News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News 02:01

 Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82 [Video]

Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game OfThrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has died at the age of 82. Shehad been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 Diana was known for playing Emma Peel in the 1960s hit show The Avengers.
Daily Record

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Dies At 82 From Cancer

 'She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life'
Daily Caller

'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Passes Away at 82

 The actress who once played a Bond girl in 007 movie 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' has passed away at the age 82 in her home surrounded by her family.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Dolphieness

🇺🇸~~Dolphie~~✝️🇺🇸 #Do I Seem Rattled? RT @baileyjer: RIP. She was the female TV counterpart of James Bond. Great actress!! … Diana Rigg, Star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thr… 18 seconds ago

semitops

Semiu A• RT @IGN: Dame Diana Rigg, known for her roles as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, Tracy Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and secre… 27 seconds ago

yassunjohnson

ヤッスン☆ ™ RT @THR: Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as Emma… 31 seconds ago

ShainaFOX29

Shaina Humphries She was so bad - in the best way - as Olenna Tyrell. Loved her in #GOT https://t.co/FzuypKwvAu 46 seconds ago

life_dough

Life on the Dough RIP Diana Rigg ✨ Star in the Avengers TV series in the 60s. Also starred as Olenna Tyrell in Game of thrones ✨. ❤️ https://t.co/nY2zFiBHks 1 minute ago

ChromaticChamel

Chromatic Chameleon RT @kennethhite: Noooo Mrs Peel you are still very much needed https://t.co/1Yb47BXwb7 via @showbiz411 1 minute ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph Diana Rigg, the actress who starred in the original Avengers and nabbed a new generation of fans due to her standou… https://t.co/MsG86Zm68E 2 minutes ago

FrancineDavids

Francine's Gift of Gab RIP Dame Diana Rigg. You were a d are an inspiration. 'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dead at 82 https://t.co/6SaymsNrLH 2 minutes ago