Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace
Friday, 11 September 2020 () President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month.
United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country....
Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to put the final touches to a pact establishing open relations between..