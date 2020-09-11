Global  
 

Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News 01:09

 United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country....

