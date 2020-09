Car Drives Through Blazing Santiam Fire In Oregon



This family was driving past the blazing Santiam wildfire in the state of Oregon, USA. They observed numerous trees catching fire against the lava sky in horror as they navigated their way back home. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago

Crazy wildfire smoke haze on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon



Check out the devastating effects of the Creek Fire while driving on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon (near Stayton, Oregon). Full credit to: @sh3lly on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago