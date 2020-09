You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voter Registration Drive Underway For Inmates At Denver County Jail



If you are a felon on probation or parole, or have served your sentence, you can vote. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago New Jersey Launches Online Voter Registration Website



If you live in New Jersey, you can now go online to register to vote. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this