Mike Bloomberg Cites $100 Million Assistance in Florida in Support of Joe Biden Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential nominee Michael Bloomberg had pledged to support Joe Biden with $100 million for his campaign in Florida. The move is seen as massive support that aims to gain an advantage over Donald Trump. Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential nominee Michael Bloomberg had pledged to support Joe Biden with $100 million for his campaign in Florida. The move is seen as massive support that aims to gain an advantage over Donald Trump. 👓 View full article