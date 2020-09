You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign



Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 4 days ago Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response



Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago President Trump, Vice-President Biden Face Challenges On Campaign Trail



President Trump stumped in North Carolina and former Vice-President Joe Biden released new ads slamming the president's performance in office. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondent.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:09 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this