You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal Judge Rules Wolf Administration’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional



A federal judge has ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order and business closures were unconstitutional. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Judge rules Riverbend is not immune from wrongful death lawsuits



A federal judge has ruled against Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation's request to be granted immunity from wrongful death lawsuits. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions



New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this