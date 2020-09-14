Global  
 

'I Don't Think Science Knows': Visiting Fires, Trump Denies Climate Change

NPR Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
On the other side of the country Joe Biden also addressed the fires, linking them to climate change.
 In a briefing on the California wildfires, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that climate change would reverse course, and rejected scientific evidence.

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change [Video]

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires [Video]

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is..

Climate Activists Gather At Frost Science Museum To Launch New Campaign [Video]

Climate Activists Gather At Frost Science Museum To Launch New Campaign

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports on the Florida Climate Crisis Campaign.

'Is this doomsday': Biden says wildfires show Trump doesn't deserve reelection, calls him 'climate arsonist'

 Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for ignoring the science behind climate change that led to Western fires.
USATODAY.com

As fires rage, Trump has head 'in the sand': LA mayor

As fires rage, Trump has head 'in the sand': LA mayor Portland (AFP) Sept 14, 2020 Officials in West Coast states where record fires have killed 35 people accused President Donald Trump on Sunday of being in...
Energy Daily Also reported by •BBC News

Fires Raise Climate Change Fight Before Trump's Visit

 With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods, and enveloped the West Coast in smoke, another fight has emerged:...
Newsmax Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comVOA News

