'I Don't Think Science Knows': Visiting Fires, Trump Denies Climate Change
Monday, 14 September 2020 (
9 minutes ago) On the other side of the country Joe Biden also addressed the fires, linking them to climate change.
In a briefing on the California wildfires, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that climate change would reverse course, and rejected scientific evidence.
Trump Openly Denies Science On Climate Change 00:40
California gov. confronts Trump on climate change
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.
Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires
It's been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost.
