Airline Group to Newsmax TV: Employees, Marshals Targeted for Pro-US Support

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Government should not be running airports & airlines’: Hardeep Singh Puri



Amid the tiff between the Centre and the Kerala government over privatisation of airports, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has come out strongly in support of the move. Speaking at a virtual.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago Guy Falls on Face While Doing Acrobatic Flip



This guy liked to perform acrobatic tricks. He came running and did a cartwheel before doing a backflip. However, when he was in the air doing a backflip, his friend put his hand under his butt for.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:09 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this