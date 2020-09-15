Trump on preparing for first debate: ‘I don't know which Biden is going to show up’ Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

President Trump on Tuesday said he “sort of” prepares every day for the upcoming general election debates Joe Biden, while once again suggesting his Democratic rival should take a drug test ahead of the events to see whether or not he is “taking something that gives him some clarity.” 👓 View full article

