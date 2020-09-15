Global  
 

Trump on preparing for first debate: ‘I don't know which Biden is going to show up’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Trump on Tuesday said he “sort of” prepares every day for the upcoming general election debates Joe Biden, while once again suggesting his Democratic rival should take a drug test ahead of the events to see whether or not he is “taking something that gives him some clarity.”
