Jon Stewart joins Gillibrand, others in push for aid to veterans exposed to burn pits Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Jon Stewart joined Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and others Tuesday morning in calling on Congress to provide financial assistance to veterans suffering from ailments as a result of toxic exposure from burn pits the military used to dispose of waste in Iraq and Afghanistan. 👓 View full article