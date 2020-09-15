DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation Into John Bolton's Book
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The Justice Department is looking into whether former national security adviser John Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in his memoir, The New York Times reports. According to three people familiar with the probe, the department opened the case up after it...
President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling..