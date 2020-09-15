Global  
 

DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation Into John Bolton's Book

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The Justice Department is looking into whether former national security adviser John Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in his memoir, The New York Times reports. According to three people familiar with the probe, the department opened the case up after it...
