Schumer Wants Azar to Resign Over 'Chaos' in HHS Coronavirus Response Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to resign on Tuesday, The Hill reports. The Democrat lawmaker from New York alleged from the Senate floor that Azar has neglected to stand up to President Donald Trump in his... 👓 View full article

