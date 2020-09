Biden ups ante, spending $65M on ad blitz this week Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Flush with fundraising dollars, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday morning that it’s dishing out an eye-popping $65 million this week for an ad blitz on TV, digital, radio and print. 👓 View full article

