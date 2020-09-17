Donald Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine Coming As Soon As October
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () United States President Donald Trump has claimed that as soon as October, Americans could expect to see the distribution of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. Several medical experts have disagreed with the president and CDC Director Robert Redfield has argued with Trump on the efficacy of face masks.
Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being..
