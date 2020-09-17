Global  
 

US-UK trade deal faces potential hurdles from Biden, Congress over Brexit fight

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 September 2020
The prospect of a U.S.-U.K. trade deal is facing potential hurdles both in Congress and on the campaign trail, as lawmakers and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are threatening to slam the brakes on a deal – over concerns that a brewing Brexit fight could imperil a 1998 peace agreement in Northern Ireland.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal 01:11

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.

