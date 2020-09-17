Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Walker Reportedly Helping Pence Prepare for VP Debate

Newsmax Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is helping Vice President Mike Pence prepare for the upcoming vice presidential debate, The Washington Post reports. According to two sources familiar with the debate practice sessions, Walker is helping Pence ahead of the Oct. 7 debate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell

Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:49Published
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell address Biden's speech ahead of DNC night four [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell address Biden's speech ahead of DNC night four

Joe Biden is expected to give a speech Thursday night during the Democratic National Convention. Ahead of his speech, Charles Benson spoke with Mahlon Mitchell and Scott Walker about what to expect.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:16Published
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss race, diversity, DNC night 3 [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss race, diversity, DNC night 3

Night three of the DNC has wrapped up and our Charles Benson spoke with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell about racism, equality, and of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this