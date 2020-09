Ayse Francis RT @feliciasonmez: Trump announces that he will soon form a "National Commission to Promote Patriotic Education." 5 seconds ago

🇺🇸 eff BLM. eff ANTIFA. eff Marxists. RT @PhilipWegmann: NEW: Trump announces at National Archives that he will sign an executive order to establish a “national commission to pr… 7 seconds ago

Robert Hove RT @ddale8: Trump announces he will be signing an executive order to establish a "national commission to promote patriotic education." He s… 10 seconds ago

bmichael RT @NorskLadyWolf: One more step toward dictatorship. Trump announced plans to sign an executive order establishing a national commission t… 10 seconds ago

🌊🌊🌊 #VoteForBidenHarris🔄 RT @egheitasean: Trump Just Announce his ‘1776 Commission’ to Promote ‘Patriotic Education’ That's it folks: Trump officially has his own v… 43 seconds ago

Flpatriot 🇺🇸 RT @abigailmarone: President Trump: *announces the 1776 commission to promote patriotic education in America's schools* Democrats & the me… 1 minute ago

Ruff Seas RT @Herdingcats15: 1776 Commission executive order “coming soon” “As part of that plan, two of the education tenets include “teach Americ… 2 minutes ago