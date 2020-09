You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump plans panel to promote 'patriotic education' Trump said the commission would "encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history."

Jerusalem Post 9 hours ago



News Brief: Trump's 'Patriotic' Curriculum, Voter Misinformation, German Gas Pipeline President Trump announced a commission to promote "patriotic" education. Latino voters in Florida face election misinformation. And, Germany tries to save the...

NPR 40 minutes ago



Trump promotes 'patriotic education' in appeal to conservative base Trump said a new decree would create a commission that would "encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history."

The Age 3 hours ago





Tweets about this