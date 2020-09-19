Top contenders to fill vacant Supreme Court seat include Coney Barrett, Hardiman
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves vacant a crucial seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on reporting prior to her sudden death, here are some of the top contenders to fill that seat, should President Trump choose to nominate someone.
It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said...