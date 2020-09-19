McConnell: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Senate Republicans have signaled that they would likely fill a vacancy to the Supreme Court ahead of the presidential election, but it is unclear whether the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will change their stance.
CNN is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
The court announced that she passed due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.
She was 87 years old.
Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.
In recent years served as the most senior member of the...