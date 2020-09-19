Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Senate Republicans have signaled that they would likely fill a vacancy to the Supreme Court ahead of the presidential election, but it is unclear whether the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will change their stance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead 00:48

 CNN is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. The court announced that she passed due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. In recent years served as the most senior member of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Special Report: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 [Video]

Special Report: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the Supreme Court confirmed in a statement.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 22:08Published
Trump Releases List Of Potential Supreme Court Candidates [Video]

Trump Releases List Of Potential Supreme Court Candidates

As he seeks a second term in the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a list of potential Supreme Court candidates from which he would fill any vacancies.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
President Donald Trump’s Shortlist Of Supreme Court Judges [Video]

President Donald Trump’s Shortlist Of Supreme Court Judges

President Donald Trump has just released his updated shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees, adding several big conservative names to rile up supporters.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Ginsburg's death sets up tense political fight over replacement

 "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
CBS News


Tweets about this

ron_jrmac47

Forty-Eleven RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump's Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive a vote by the full Senate - McC… 2 seconds ago

D_Eric_L

Eric L RT @Rparkerscience: McConnell: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’ https://t.co/2… 2 seconds ago

GrantSwanson88

🌊 Grant Swanson Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/yQxUfX2ERf 3 seconds ago

Mr_GavinT

Gavin Thompson RT @scottdetrow: Mitch McConnell, who blocked an Obama Supreme Court nomination because it was an election year, says in a statement less t… 3 seconds ago

GaryGnu20

GaryGnu RT @ProudSocialist: Before passing away Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she did not want this president to replace her on t… 3 seconds ago

antiamnesty

Antiamnesty RT @grindingdude: McConnell: Trump's Supreme Court nominee 'will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate' It’s the 4th of… 3 seconds ago

NaytDX

(((Nate C.))) RT @MSNBC: Senate Majority Leader McConnell says President Trump's Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor following… 3 seconds ago

NicoleDevo

Nic Devo RT @B52Malmet: McConnell says he will bring Trump’s SCOTUS nominee to a floor vote. Sad that we can’t mourn this massive loss for a second… 3 seconds ago