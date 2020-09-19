Global  
 

Brit Hume warns of 'brutal and divisive' confirmation battle over Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Senate Republicans should think long and hard about moving forward with confirming a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the country deeply divided ahead of the November election, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Friday.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...

