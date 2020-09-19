Brit Hume warns of 'brutal and divisive' confirmation battle over Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Senate Republicans should think long and hard about moving forward with confirming a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the country deeply divided ahead of the November election, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Friday.
On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...
Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the..
President Donald Trump has named his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was introduced Saturday afternoon, and Republicans want to get..