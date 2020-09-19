Global  
 

Ted Cruz urges Senate to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, warning of 'constitutional crisis' on Election Day

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday urged his fellow lawmakers to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court justice before the Nov. 3 presidential election following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, warning of a looming "constitutional crisis" if the seat remains vacant.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

