Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón Discusses Trump's Puerto Rico Aid Package

NPR Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Representative Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico about President Trump's $13 billion aid package to help rebuild the island three years after Hurricane Maria.
