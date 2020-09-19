Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leading Short-List for Trump Court Pick
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is the early favorite to become President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee, but two other judges, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar, are also drawing interest, according to people familiar with the process.
On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...
