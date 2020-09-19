Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leading Short-List for Trump Court Pick

Newsmax Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is the early favorite to become President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee, but two other judges, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar, are also drawing interest, according to people familiar with the process.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...

Trump mulling judges Barbara Lagoa, Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Trump mulling judges Barbara Lagoa, Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Both women were nominated to their current positions by Trump.
Jerusalem Post

Top contenders to fill vacant Supreme Court seat include Coney Barrett, Hardiman

 The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves vacant a crucial seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on reporting prior to her sudden death, here are some of...
FOXNews.com


