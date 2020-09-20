Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home targeted in Supreme Court vacancy protest

Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg



All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:49 Published 5 hours ago

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day



It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 10 hours ago