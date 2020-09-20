Global  
 

Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home targeted in Supreme Court vacancy protest

FOXNews.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
At least one protester was arrested Saturday after a group of about 100 people gathered outside the Kentucky home of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home 00:44

 Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

