Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home targeted in Supreme Court vacancy protest

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...
It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg..