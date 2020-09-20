Bill Clinton Calls Trump's Quick SCOTUS Nom 'Hypocritical'
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Bill Clinton said President Donald Trump's aim to nominate a woman this week to the Supreme Court of the United States to fill the vacancy of the late Justice Ruth Ginsburg is "superficially hypocritical."....
