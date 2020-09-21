Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Cautions on Disastrous Election if Mail-In Voting Continues, Supported by Attorney General

HNGN Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Trump Cautions on Disastrous Election if Mail-In Voting Continues, Supported by Attorney GeneralUnited States President Donald Trump continued his claims that mail-in voting would cause disastrous results during the November elections. Attorney General William Barr supported the president's accusations despite studies observing no real evidence to support the claims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Barr compares coronavirus lockdowns to slavery [Video]

Barr compares coronavirus lockdowns to slavery

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday argued that coronavirus-related lockdown orders were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in U.S. history "other than slavery."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr says rumors Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses election are 'crap'

 In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Attorney General William Barr went after Democrats on a range of issues including an alleged movement to “thwart”...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Trump Cautions on Disastrous Election if Mail-In Voting Continues, Supported by Attorney General… https://t.co/RrQFFehBN1 1 hour ago