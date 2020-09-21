|
Trump Cautions on Disastrous Election if Mail-In Voting Continues, Supported by Attorney General
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump continued his claims that mail-in voting would cause disastrous results during the November elections. Attorney General William Barr supported the president's accusations despite studies observing no real evidence to support the claims.
