Trump says Supreme Court list is down to 5 people, announcement coming Friday or Saturday
Monday, 21 September 2020 () President Trump on Monday said he has narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to five, and vowed to announce his pick to fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy by Friday or Saturday.
President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of...
CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports..