Trump says Supreme Court list is down to 5 people, announcement coming Friday or Saturday

Monday, 21 September 2020
President Trump on Monday said he has narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to five, and vowed to announce his pick to fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy by Friday or Saturday.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her 00:34

 President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of...

