Trying to expand map, Biden launches ad blitz in Georgia, Iowa Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Hours after the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign announced it had a large campaign cash advantage over President Trump’s reelection team at the beginning of September, Biden officials said Monday morning they were going up with a new ad blitz in Georgia and Iowa as they try to expand the general election battleground state map. 👓 View full article

