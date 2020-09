Covid-19 coronavirus: Latest case updates from health chief Ashley Bloomfield Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is providing the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm.He is also expected to outline the testing strategy while Auckland is at level 2 and the rest of the country is now at level 1.And he... Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is providing the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm.He is also expected to outline the testing strategy while Auckland is at level 2 and the rest of the country is now at level 1.And he... 👓 View full article