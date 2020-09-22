Global  
 

Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020
The brutal Supreme Court nomination battle, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century, a national economy flattened by the coronavirus, and the protests and violence that’s flared in cities across the nation this summer will be some of the major topics Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump will debate next week as they face off for the first time in the 2020 general election.
