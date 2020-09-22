Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () The brutal Supreme Court nomination battle, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century, a national economy flattened by the coronavirus, and the protests and violence that’s flared in cities across the nation this summer will be some of the major topics Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump will debate next week as they face off for the first time in the 2020 general election.
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. Gavino Garay..
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, while the two are about even in Pennsylvania, according to Reuters/Ipsos..
Our Cartoon President 3x12 -Next on Episode 12 Season 3 - Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With the first Presidential debate looming, Cartoon Trump must learn to behave like a civilized human being..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:49Published
Tweets about this
Scoop Rocket News Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate https://t.co/ORLYrWRjY2 2 minutes ago
Carolyn L Daniels Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate
https://t.co/tNh8jQyqWr 4 minutes ago
Chris 🇺🇸 Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate https://t.co/pLdhqwKlgZ via @foxnews5 minutes ago
MMNewzz Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate https://t.co/OKg00BiOXU #news https://t.co/1XiJqYsdJq 5 minutes ago
Chey Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate
https://t.co/03T2C1D2Dy 8 minutes ago
Pat Hensley Moderator Chris Wallace selects topics for first Trump-Biden presidential debate
https://t.co/e8bqdv6m5U 11 minutes ago