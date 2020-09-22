Global  
 

Court, COVID, Race Are Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates...
News video: Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87

Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87 01:00

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion whobecame the court’s second female justice, Ms Ginsburg died of...

