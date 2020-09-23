All American Girl Fauci clashes with Rand Paul again at coronavirus hearing: 'You are not listening' https://t.co/kryehIXlx4 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 2 minutes ago

frank Fauci clashes with Rand Paul at COVID hearing: "You're not listening" - Axios https://t.co/IAFFpgMWe7 3 minutes ago

A Pearl Fauci clashes with Rand Paul at COVID hearing: "You're not listening" https://t.co/sP4EKTuGWs 3 minutes ago

Harry Gewanter RT @aroseblush: Herd Immunity? Dr, Fauci cuts Rand Paul off from ridiculous theory & buries him in his own rhetoric. It definitely was a… 4 minutes ago

🌊🌹witchywoman #PRU 🆘🌹🌊 ‘You’re not listening’: Rand Paul gets schooled at Senate’s COVID-19 hearing as he clashes with Fauci https://t.co/lk9WTgYrSA 4 minutes ago

THE USA EXPRESS Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response - https://t.co/v6F9uWN0X6 Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19… https://t.co/FaRFVVW7yB 8 minutes ago

Diana Mason These are stupid questions from an MD @RandPaul - Fauci clashes with Rand Paul at COVID hearing: "You're not listen… https://t.co/VmaIC4Dqy4 11 minutes ago