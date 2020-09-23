Global  
 

Fauci clashes with Rand Paul again at coronavirus hearing: ‘You are not listening’

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, showed frustration with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., while disputing Paul’s assertion that lockdowns are not effective in combating COVID-19.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response 02:46

 “You are not listening.” Dr. Anthony Fauci shuts down Sen. Rand Paul’s false claim that New York’s COVID-19 infection rate is low due to herd immunity.

