Sen. Hawley: Conservatives have opportunity to secure 'pro-Constitution' majority on SCOTUS Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Appearing at the 2020 Values Voter Summit Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke about the Supreme Court vacancy, arguing that conservatives have an opportunity to put a “pro-Constitution majority” on the court, reversing decades of disappointing rulings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this