Ruling on Wisconsin student voter ID case would cause 'chaos' before election, judge says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said a court decision that altered voting rules so close to the election would risk causing “chaos and confusion” for voters.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots 01:40

 A federal judge has extended the deadline to receive absentee ballots in Wisconsin for the November election. If the ruling is not appealed, we will not know who officially won Wisconsin for a week after the election.

