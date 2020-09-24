Ruling on Wisconsin student voter ID case would cause 'chaos' before election, judge says Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

U.S. District Judge James Peterson said a court decision that altered voting rules so close to the election would risk causing “chaos and confusion” for voters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published 1 week ago Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots 01:40 A federal judge has extended the deadline to receive absentee ballots in Wisconsin for the November election. If the ruling is not appealed, we will not know who officially won Wisconsin for a week after the election. You Might Like

Tweets about this

