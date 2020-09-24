Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to Vote
Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.