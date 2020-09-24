Global  
 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to Vote

HNGN Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to VotePrince Harry and Meghan Markle urged American citizens to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election. Royal family members are expected to remain strictly neutral with regard to politics.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote

Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote 01:10

 Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.

