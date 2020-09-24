Donald Trump Jr. condemns 'anarchy' in Louisville after officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Louisville, Ky., is the latest American city to see peaceful protests transform into violent riots and "anarchy," Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance on “Hannity”
Protests were held in multiple areas of Chicago Wednesday night following a grand jury’s decision on the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in..