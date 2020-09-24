Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. condemns 'anarchy' in Louisville after officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020
Louisville, Ky., is the latest American city to see peaceful protests transform into violent riots and "anarchy," Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance on “Hannity”
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Protests Held Around Chicago In Wake Of Decision On Officers Who Shot, Killed Breonna Taylor

Protests Held Around Chicago In Wake Of Decision On Officers Who Shot, Killed Breonna Taylor 02:26

 Protests were held in multiple areas of Chicago Wednesday night following a grand jury’s decision on the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

