Mark Cuban: Give Americans $1,000 Every 2 Weeks for 2 Months

Newsmax Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Billionaire Mark Cuban this week suggested that the government should send each household in the country $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months, which they would have 10 days to spend. Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told CNBC Make It on Wednesday that...
